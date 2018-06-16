Police arrest two people after 10 hour standoff
More than 20 Saskatoon police officers, including the tactical support unit, surround a home on Avenue I South. (Levi Mierau/CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Saturday, June 16, 2018 2:04PM CST
Last Updated Saturday, June 16, 2018 11:14PM CST
Saskatoon police have arrested two people after a 10 hour standoff in the 100 block of Avenue I South on Saturday.
Police responded to a call of a person with a gun at around 10 a.m.
Shortly after arriving police say the suspects barricaded themselves in an Avenue I South home.
More than 20 officers, including members from the tactical support team, surrounded the area of Avenue I South and 22nd Street West.
At around 7:45 p.m. police arrested a man and woman, and took them into custody.
No charges have been laid.
The guns and gangs unit are leading the investigation.