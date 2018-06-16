

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police have arrested two people after a 10 hour standoff in the 100 block of Avenue I South on Saturday.

Police responded to a call of a person with a gun at around 10 a.m.

Shortly after arriving police say the suspects barricaded themselves in an Avenue I South home.

More than 20 officers, including members from the tactical support team, surrounded the area of Avenue I South and 22nd Street West.

At around 7:45 p.m. police arrested a man and woman, and took them into custody.

No charges have been laid.

The guns and gangs unit are leading the investigation.