Three people are in custody after police stopped a stolen vehicle on Thursday evening.

Police say the vehicle had been reported stolen from North Battleford.

When officers stopped the vehicle, they say the passenger in the front seat ran from the scene.

An officer chased the man and eventually arrested him in the backyard of a home in the 800 block of Idylwyld Drive North.

He was taken to hospital with injuries to his arm and leg. He told police he was hurt while jumping over a barbwire fence.

The 34-year-old man who fled the scene is facing charges of break-and-enter, possession of stolen property and obstruction.

The 20-year-old man driving the vehicle along with the 24-year-old woman who was a passenger are facing charges of possession of stolen property.