Saskatoon police say they have charged a 36-year-old man with assault and gun charges in connection with a shooting last month at a parking lot.

On March 8, police were called to the 600 block of Confederation Drive where a 28-year-old woman reported that she had been in the parking lot there when she was approached by a man who tried to talk to her before becoming upset, pulling out a gun and shooting her. She was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police arrested the suspect without incident Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Police say they are also still investigating a shooting March 10, in which a 23-year-old man reported he had been walking near St. Paul’s Hospital when he was shot by two men dressed in black clothing and went to the hospital for help.