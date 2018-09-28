

CTV Saskatoon





A 28-year-old Nova Scotia man faces several charges after allegedly evading a check stop near Lanigan on Wednesday.

Around 9:30 a.m. a van travelling eastbound on Highway 16 was waved into the check stop area, RCMP say in a news release.

The van entered into the area but instead of coming to a stop accelerated, jumping over the curb and nearly hitting a police officer. The van fled the check stop eastbound on Highway 16 at a high speed.

Members at the scene were able to obtain a license plate as the vehicle was fleeing and conducted records checks. Those checks indicated the van was stolen out of Lloydminster, AB.

Officers initiated a pursuit, but it was terminated for public safety reasons.

Officers found the vehicle a short time later stuck in a field, still occupied by the driver. The driver was arrested.

He is set to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Oct. 10.

He is charges with assaulting an officer, possession of property obtained by crime, evading police, weapons charges, theft of a vehicle, dangerous driving and breaching an undertaking.

No one was hurt in the incident, police say.