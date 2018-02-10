

Saskatoon police arrested a number of people and seized several weapons over the last week. The arrests were part of a number of warrant executions by the guns and gangs unit.

After a week of warrant executions, 18 people tied to gangs were arrested, 18 charges were laid, and 23 court ordered compliance checks were completed on known gang members.

A sawed off .22 calibre rifle, a .30 calibre rifle, ammunition and a machete were also seized.

Anyone with information about gang information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.