Police arrest more than a dozen people with gang ties, seize multiple weapons
CTV Saskatoon
Published Saturday, February 10, 2018 11:13AM CST
Saskatoon police arrested a number of people and seized several weapons over the last week. The arrests were part of a number of warrant executions by the guns and gangs unit.
After a week of warrant executions, 18 people tied to gangs were arrested, 18 charges were laid, and 23 court ordered compliance checks were completed on known gang members.
A sawed off .22 calibre rifle, a .30 calibre rifle, ammunition and a machete were also seized.
Anyone with information about gang information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
More Stories
- 'Enough': Colten Boushie's mom speaks out at rally 15
- Leaders respond, rallies organized after Stanley acquitted in Boushie’s death
- 'We have to do better': Trudeau reacts to Gerald Stanley verdict 15
- Outrage after farmer found not guilty in Indigenous man's death 15
- Not guilty verdict met with cries, shouts at Gerald Stanley trial 7
- Police arrest more than a dozen people with gang ties, seize multiple weapons
- Early disappointment for Canada as Hamelin, Girard miss out on short track medals 15
- Former Ont. PC leader Patrick Brown calls allegations 'absolute lies' 1