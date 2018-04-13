

CTV Saskatoon





A 30-year-old man who was wanted by Saskatoon police in connection with an aggravated assault on a baby has been arrested.

On Wednesday police put out a call to the public in an attempt to locate Andrew Chatsis. Police say he was involved in an assault against an 11-month-old child that happened on April 5 in the 100 block of Avenue U South.

Chatsis was arrested in Saskatoon shortly after 8 p.m. on Thursday. He will appear in court on Friday morning.