Police have charged an 18-year-old man who was riding a bicycle and wearing a sword in a Saskatoon intersection Monday night.

Officers were called to a parking lot of a fast food restaurant where a man was reported to be yelling at people while in possession of a large knife in the 100 block of 33rd Street West at around 9 p.m.

Police found the subject riding a bicycle and carrying a sword in the intersection of 33rd Street West and Avenue B North, according to a police news release.

Officers took the man into custody and found two additional knives.

The 18-year-old has been charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest and breach of conditions.

The man also had multiple outstanding warrants.