A 21-year old man has been charged with dangerous driving, evading police and possession of stolen property after attempting to flee police in a stolen truck.

Around 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Saskatoon police learned of a stolen Dodge Ram entering the city, according to a news release. The truck had previously escaped from Biggar RCMP.

Saskatoon police found the truck and attempted to stop it at Avenue P and 22nd Street West but the driver refused to stop, police say.

Other officers deployed a tire deflation device at Idylwyld and 25th Street and stopped the truck.

The driver attempted to flee the scene on foot but was found on 27th Street and arrested, police say.