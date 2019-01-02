

CTV Saskatoon





A 41-year-old Saskatoon man is facing more than a dozen charges after allegedly evading police in a stolen vehicle containing guns.

Around 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday, patrol officers spotted a stolen truck, with a stolen license plate, near Idylwyld Drive and Connaught Place.

The Air Support Unit began tracking the vehicle and witnessed erratic and dangerous driving.

Patrol officers attempted to use tire deflation devices as the vehicle drove to the east side of the city and made its way to a yard near Grasswood Road and Lorne Avenue where it came to a stop, police say.

Ground units attempted to intervene, however the suspect tried to flee despite having all four tires disabled. The vehicle came to a stop in a field where police took him into custody after a struggle.

Inside the vehicle officers found two sawed-off shotguns, bear spray and a knife. During the incident, the suspect attempted to ram a canine vehicle, was driving without headlights in the wrong direction on Lorne Avenue and Highway 219 and narrowly avoided crashes.