Police arrest 2, searching for third suspect in relation to northern Sask. shooting

Saskatchewan RCMP are continuing to search for a 19-year-old man believed to be involved in a shooting in the northern Saskatchewan community of Bell’s Point Beach.

Three men from nearby La Ronge are facing multiple charges related to the shooting after a man was ‘seriously’ injured on Sunday, March, 17, RCMP said.

The charges range from armed robbery, to aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent, according to a release from La Ronge RCMP.

RCMP said a 21-year-old man and 24-year-old man were arrested the day after the shooting when officers executed a search warrant at a home in Bell’s Point Beach.

However, the third suspect, 19-year-old Drayden Charles is still at large. RCMP are asking the public not to approach Charles if they see him and to contact La Ronge RCMP.

RCMP described Charles as about five feet nine inches tall and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The other two suspects will make court appearances on March 28 and April 8, RCMP said.

Bell’s Point Beach is located just south of La Ronge, approximately 376 kilometres north of Saskatoon.