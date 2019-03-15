

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police say they arrested two people after a robbery at a bar early Friday afternoon.

Around 12:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the incident, in 900 block of Northumberland Avenue.

Two male suspects had fled with an unknown amount of cash after assaulting a 28-year-old female employee with pepper spray and striking a 61-year-old male patron with a baton, police say.

The woman was treated on scene by paramedics while the man was taken to hospital.