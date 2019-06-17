

CTV Saskatoon





A 29-year-old Saskatoon man faces several charges following a high-risk traffic stop on the weekend.

Around 5:15 p.m. Saturday police spotted a Cadillac Escalade that had been reported stolen and was believed to have been involved in a previous incident with a gun.

Police say officers conducted a “high-risk traffic stop” while the vehicle was in a gas station parking lot in the 300 block of Avenue C North.

According to police, as one man was being brought into custody, a second suspect moved into the driver's seat of the vehicle and fled the scene. Police say the Air Support Unit observed the vehicle being driven in a dangerous manner before it was abandoned at Prince of Wales Avenue and Spadina Crescent.

The driver then fled the scene on foot and the Air Support Unit witnessed the man throwing items into the river before he was arrested by ground units, police say.

The 29-year-old man was found to be in possession of cocaine and cash, police say. The second male was released without charges.