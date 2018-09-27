

CTV Saskatoon





A 30-year-old Saskatoon man is in custody after being found in possession of a stolen vehicle Wednesday evening, police say.

Around 7:15 p.m., the air support unit observed a stolen F350 truck near Saskatchewan Avenue and 39th Street. The truck had fled from police earlier that day.

The air support unit tracked the truck to a building in the 1700 block of Saskatchewan Avenue, where they observed him exit the truck and attempt to hide in another vehicle parked in the building's compound.

Patrol officers attended to the location and arrested the man, who was also found to be in possession of a dagger.

The 30-year-old is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and carrying a concealed weapon.

The truck was determined to have been stolen from Carlyle.