A fundraising effort to build a playground to honour a family of five killed in a head-on crash has raised more than $45,000 in 24 hours.

The GoFundMe campaign, set up Monday in honour of the Gasper family, sits well past the halfway point of its $75,000 goal, as of noon Tuesday.

Carissa and Troy Gasper, and their three children, Kael, Shay and Max, were killed after their SUV collided with another SUV on Highway 4, near Elrose, Sask., on Friday afternoon. A 71-year-old woman from Swift Current, who was driving the other vehicle, also died.

The Gasper family was from Rosetown.

Carissa was 28, and Troy, a former Humboldt Broncos hockey player, was 26. Their children were six, four and two.