A fundraising effort to build a playground to honour a family of five killed in a head-on crash has raised more than $135,000 in four days.

The GoFundMe campaign was set up Monday, three days after the crash, in honour of the Gasper family.

Parents Carissa and Troy Gasper, and their three children, Kael, Shea and Maks, were killed after their SUV collided with another SUV on Highway 4, near Elrose, Sask. A 71-year-old woman from Swift Current, who was driving the other vehicle, also died.

The Gasper family was from Rosetown.

Carissa was 28, and Troy, a former Humboldt Broncos hockey player, was 26. Their children were six, four and two.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misspelled the names of Shea and Maks. We regret the error.