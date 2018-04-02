Plastic bags banned from household blue bins in Saskatoon
Published Monday, April 2, 2018 1:15PM CST
Plastic bags are now banned from Saskatoon’s recycling program.
The new rule, which also applies to plastic wrap, bread bags and plastic food packaging, came into effect Sunday and bans the plastics from household blue bins.
Loraas Recycle and Cosmopolitan Industries, the two companies responsible for recycling in the city, raised concerns to city council that the plastic film was contaminating other material. The companies also said demand for low-grade plastic has slowed.
A report on a possible city-wide plastic bag ban is expected by the end of the year.
