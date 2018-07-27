

CTV Saskatoon





The manager at Rosthern’s John Deere dealership said there are plans to rebuild, after a major fire broke out on Sunday.

The flames caused an estimated $20 million in damage, according to the local fire department.

John Deere said a temporary sales office has been set up, and Rosthern managers are working with nearby facilities to sell equipment.

The John Deere branch manager said there is no timeline when the dealership will be re-built, but the burnt facility first needs to be knocked down to make way for new construction.

No one was injured in the fire, investigators are still trying to figure out the cause.