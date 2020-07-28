SASKATOON -- In what appears to be a first among gyms in Canada, Planet Fitness has announced all members will need to wear a mask while exercising.

Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Health advises against wearing a mask during fitness.

“At this time, Saskatchewan recommends that people do not wear masks when exercising as masks may reduce the ability to breathe comfortably,” the Ministry of Health wrote in a statement to CTV News.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also believes masks and workouts don’t mix.

“Sweat can make the mask become wet more quickly which makes it difficult to breathe and promotes the growth of microorganisms,” the WHO website reads.

Planet Fitness CEO Chris Rondeau said the masks are another form of protection against COVID-19.

“We believe it’s our responsibility to further protect our members, employees and communities,” he wrote in a statement.

Jason Cain, the owner of Reebok Crossfit 306, said physical distancing and sanitization is key when it comes to keeping a gym safe from COVID-19.

“I think masks in general are a great idea for people going into stores. But right now we haven't seen a need for the masks inside when we're in the middle of a work out,” Cain said.

Planet Fitness’ mandatory mask rule comes into effect Aug. 1, across all locations.

Regina and Saskatoon each have one Planet Fitness gym.