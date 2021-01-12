SASKATOON -- Weather may have been a factor in a plane crash southwest of Tisdale over the weekend.

RCMP say the plane went down just outside Archerwill at about 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Two people inside were trapped and had to be rescued by emergency crews.

Two men, aged 52 and 58 were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

RCMP say there was extreme fog and frost when the plane was taking off.

No other details have been released.