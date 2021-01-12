Advertisement
Plane crash near Tisdale, Sask. leaves two men seriously injured: RCMP
Published Tuesday, January 12, 2021 8:18AM CST
A sign for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in English and French along with the crest of the RCMP. (Shutterstock)
SASKATOON -- Weather may have been a factor in a plane crash southwest of Tisdale over the weekend.
RCMP say the plane went down just outside Archerwill at about 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Two people inside were trapped and had to be rescued by emergency crews.
Two men, aged 52 and 58 were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
RCMP say there was extreme fog and frost when the plane was taking off.
No other details have been released.