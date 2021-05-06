SASKATOON -- A partnership between Prince Albert police, Parkland Ambulance and the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is offering addictions treatment to people incarcerated in police cells.

A senior police officer and paramedic will oversee the cells between 7:30 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. daily. According to an SHA news release, this will allow patients to be assessed, treated and taken to hospital in a timely manner, if needed.

“With close to 6,000 arrests each year in Prince Albert, including numerous arrests due to alcohol or drug intoxication, there are many times where additional medical attention might be required to ensure the safety of those detained," said police Chief Jon Bergen.

The one-year pilot project began on May 1. It also ran for one year in 2018.

“We know that when we are able to assess and care for these people without delay, it improves their health outcomes and reduces the burdens on hospitals," said Parkland Ambulance Chief Trevor Dutchak.

The news release said the project is specifically for people struggling with crystal meth use and needing detox services.

Jennifer Suchorab, SHA director of mental health and addictions for the northeast, said health staff have noticed an increase in drug intoxication in the last two years.