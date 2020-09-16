SASKATOON -- Saskatoon City Council voted unanimously Wednesday in support of a pilot project aimed at improving downtown safety and well-being.

The pilot project will be led by the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) with a strategy to help people affected by homelessness as well as the nearby community and businesses.

STC Chief Mark Arcand says providing the vulnerable population with housing and visits with addictions and mental health counsellors will help to ensure they succeed and stay off the streets.

The pilot project will run into the spring.

It will be funded by a $100,000 allocation from the Municipal Economic Enhancement Program and a matching contribution from the provincial government.