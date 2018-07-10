

CTV Saskatoon





A helicopter pilot is in a Saskatoon hospital after the aircraft struck a power line and went down in west-central Saskatchewan.

Mounties responded to the scene, in the Rural Municipality of Eye Hill, at about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the helicopter was spraying a field with a non-toxic liquid when it contacted the power line.

The pilot, the aircraft’s lone occupant, was treated on scene before he was airlifted to hospital via STARS. Police said in a news release his injuries are not life-threatening.

SaskPower responded to the scene alongside emergency crews.

Transport Canada, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada and officials with Saskatchewan’s occupational health and safety division are also investigating, according to RCMP.