

The Canadian Press





ARBORFIELD, Sask. -- A crop duster pilot has been killed in a fiery plane crash in Saskatchewan.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says the plane -- a Cessna C-188B Agtruck -- went down Thursday near the community of Arborfield, about 260 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

The board says there was a fire upon impact.

The pilot's name has not been released.

The exact time and location of the crash were not immediately available, but a board spokeswoman says the agency was notified of the accident around 8:30 p.m. eastern time.

Board investigators were expected to arrive at the scene Friday.

The crash is the second one in Saskatchewan this week involving a crop duster.

On Tuesday, a pilot was injured when the helicopter he was using to spray a field struck a power line and crashed in the Rural Municipality of Eye Hill in western Saskatchewan.

Last week, the pilot of a crop-dusting plane suffered minor injuries when his aircraft plunged into a swamp after encountering strong winds while trying to land at the airport in Russell, Man.