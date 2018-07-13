Pilot dead after second crop-dusting crash in Saskatchewan in a week
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says a plane -- a Cessna C-188B Agtruck -- went down Thursday near the community of Arborfield, about 260 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon. The pilot died in the crash. (Google Maps)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 13, 2018 12:45PM CST
ARBORFIELD, Sask. -- A crop duster pilot has been killed in a fiery plane crash in Saskatchewan.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says the plane -- a Cessna C-188B Agtruck -- went down Thursday near the community of Arborfield, about 260 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.
The board says there was a fire upon impact.
The pilot's name has not been released.
The exact time and location of the crash were not immediately available, but a board spokeswoman says the agency was notified of the accident around 8:30 p.m. eastern time.
Board investigators were expected to arrive at the scene Friday.
The crash is the second one in Saskatchewan this week involving a crop duster.
On Tuesday, a pilot was injured when the helicopter he was using to spray a field struck a power line and crashed in the Rural Municipality of Eye Hill in western Saskatchewan.
Last week, the pilot of a crop-dusting plane suffered minor injuries when his aircraft plunged into a swamp after encountering strong winds while trying to land at the airport in Russell, Man.