SASKATOON -- The first degree murder trial for Brandin Brick heard from a now retired Saskatoon police sergeant who searched a basement suite on Avenue S South – where Brick was believed to be staying.

Retired Sgt. Brent Grabowski testified on Thursday he was involved in the search of 452 Avenue S South following the death of James Chaisson on Feb. 14, 2018.

Brick, 28, is facing a first degree murder charge and kidnapping in relation to the shooting death of Chaisson.

Grabowski said he found a laundry hamper in a closet and in that hamper he discovered a pill bottle full of .22 calibre bullets.

Nathan Pelly, a Crown witness, testified earlier in the trial he was in a vehicle with Brick, when he shot Chaisson with a sawed-off .22 rifle.

No one was inside the home during the search.

Court heard the basement suite belonged to Angela Daniels, who was a person of interest in the investigation. Court heard Brick was living with Daniels at the time.

Under cross-examination, Grabowski told defence lawyer Patrick McDougall that he found nothing linking Brick to the home.

Crown prosecutor Sandeep Bains called Virginia Charles as a witness. Charles lived in the upstairs suite at 452 Avenue S South. She testified her son lived in the downstairs suite with his girlfriend, Daniels.

Charles told the court how suddenly she learned her son and Daniels had ended their relationship and Daniels continued to stay in the basement suite.

"I didn't like the lifestyle she was living after they broke up," Charles testified. "There was always people coming and going."

Charles testified how strangers at the house were always asking her for a cigarette and she remembers a time when Brick asked her for a cigarette.

Under cross examination from McDougall, Charles testified that Brick was polite in their interaction. McDougall also asked Charles if she knew if her son was involved in a gang. Charles said no.

The Crown is expected to continue calling witnesses when the trial continues on Friday.