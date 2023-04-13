Pike Lake man dances after $2M lotto win

A Pike Lake man has won $2 million on the Western 649 lottery.

Merv Easton bought the winning ticket for the April 1 draw and discovered the win the next day, according to a Sask. Lotteries news release.

“On Sunday mornings I like to get up, make myself coffee and check my lottery tickets,” he said in the release.

“I checked this ticket and had to do a couple of double-takes,” he said. “Then, I got up, put on some loud music and did a little dance around the living room.”

Easton said he already has plans for some of the money.

“I’m going to help my family,” he said. “Especially my kids.”

“After that, I would like to see Ireland,” Easton added. “I’ve always wanted to go and now I have no reason not to see it.”

He bought the winning ticket at the Vanscoy Esso on 301 Railway Avenue, according to Sask. Lotteries.

“I always hoped I would win the lottery,” Easton said. “The reality is so much better than I could have imagined. I feel numb.”