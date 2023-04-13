Pike Lake man dances after $2M lotto win
A Pike Lake man has won $2 million on the Western 649 lottery.
Merv Easton bought the winning ticket for the April 1 draw and discovered the win the next day, according to a Sask. Lotteries news release.
“On Sunday mornings I like to get up, make myself coffee and check my lottery tickets,” he said in the release.
“I checked this ticket and had to do a couple of double-takes,” he said. “Then, I got up, put on some loud music and did a little dance around the living room.”
Easton said he already has plans for some of the money.
“I’m going to help my family,” he said. “Especially my kids.”
“After that, I would like to see Ireland,” Easton added. “I’ve always wanted to go and now I have no reason not to see it.”
He bought the winning ticket at the Vanscoy Esso on 301 Railway Avenue, according to Sask. Lotteries.
“I always hoped I would win the lottery,” Easton said. “The reality is so much better than I could have imagined. I feel numb.”
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian millennial renters must save 50 per cent more for retirement than millennial homeowners: report
According to a report from Mercer Canada, millennials who rent for their entire careers will have to set aside eight times their salary to save enough to retire at 68 years old.
Canada seeing 'notable rise' in Russian cyber threat activity, but gov't sites not compromised: CSE
Canada is seeing a recent 'notable rise' in cyber threat activity by Russian-aligned actors, but government websites have not been hacked or compromised by recent attacks, according to the Communications Security Establishment (CSE).
Parkinson's disease breakthrough: Scientists publish new findings
In a new Parkinson's disease research breakthrough, scientists have developed a technique that allows them to detect a key signature of the disease in the brain and body cells of living people.
Economists divided on when the Bank of Canada could cut interest rates
The Bank of Canada on Wednesday announced that it would once again be holding the overnight interest rate steady at 4.5 per cent. But even as inflation continues to cool, economists are split on when we can eventually see lower interest rates.
What we know about the new Omicron subvariant, Arcturus
A COVID-19 subvariant dubbed XBB.1.16 by the World Health Organization was first detected in the Indian subcontinent in late January. It has since been detected in 29 countries, though experts say it is likely circulating undetected in many others.
Ash from Russian volcano causes flight cancellations in northwestern B.C.
Some flights out of northern British Columbia are cancelled due to ash from a Russian volcano that erupted thousands of kilometres away.
Violence on transit has increased post-pandemic, police and union officials say
Violence on public transit and in city spaces across Canada has increased since the COVID-19 pandemic, Calgary police Chief Mark Neufeld said in relation to a spate of assaults in his city as well as Edmonton, Metro Vancouver and Toronto.
The convicted murderer suspected of faking his own death in a South African prison fire
If this were the plot of a movie, it would be too far-fetched to be believable. A high-profile convicted murderer was accused of faking his own death in a fire, then escaping the prison to live in the open with his celebrity doctor girlfriend.
$14.7-million settlement in sex abuse class action against Montreal archdiocese
A $14.7-million settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit brought against the Montreal Roman Catholic archdiocese, and a judge will be asked to sign off on the deal in the coming weeks, the plaintiffs' lawyer said Thursday.
Regina
-
Justin Trudeau promotes budget during Regina visit, speaks on natural resources and reconciliation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made several stops in Regina on Thursday to promote the 2023 federal budget.
-
REAL Board of Directors opting back to Tourism Regina brand, following Experience Regina backlash
Following a controversial rebrand to Experience Regina, Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) has announced it will be reverting back to the Tourism Regina name.
-
'Take every precaution': Swift Current still under state of emergency due to flood risk
A state of emergency remains in Swift Current as high water levels remain a concern in the southern Saskatchewan city.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba cabinet minister accuses Opposition NDP leader of swearing and shoving
Manitoba cabinet minister Obby Khan accused Opposition NDP Leader Wab Kinew of swearing at him and shoving him at a public event inside the legislature Thursday, saying it left him shaken.
-
'He had a contagious laugh': Family of missing man says his body was found in Steinbach, RCMP investigating
Manitoba RCMP is investigating after a body was found in Steinbach on Wednesday. RCMP didn't identify the body found, but one woman believes it was her son Ryan Maynard.
-
'Higher volumes in April and May': Potholes claims on the rise in Manitoba
Manitobans are expecting pothole season to get worse in the coming weeks.
Calgary
-
Warrant issued for man police believe opened fire on a bus in downtown Calgary
A warrant for a man’s arrest has been issued in connection with a brazen daytime shooting on a bus travelling through downtown Calgary earlier this week.
-
Calgary police identify man found dead in suitcase in Manchester Industrial area
Calgary police have released the identity of a man whose body was found in a suitcase in the Manchester Industrial area earlier this week.
-
Argument over 'loud music' led to stabbing on Calgary Transit bus: police
Calgary's police chief says a stabbing aboard a Calgary Transit bus on Thursday was sparked over concerns that someone was listening to their music too loudly
Edmonton
-
Man stabbed at Edmonton bus stop had just arrived in Canada after fleeing war in Ukraine
A man who was stabbed at an Edmonton bus stop on Thursday morning had arrived in Canada from Ukraine just days ago, a friend confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.
-
'She had big dreams': Family mourns girl who died in Sylvan Lake hotel room
The family of a Red Deer girl who died in a Sylvan Lake hotel room over the weekend says their daughter was kind, generous, and loved to laugh.
-
Edmonton man gets Zellers tattoo because he thought 'it was funny'
Even if Zellers doesn't make a permanent comeback, the store has left a permanent mark on at least one local man.
Toronto
-
Toronto’s High Park underwent a controlled fire. This is what it looked like
Toronto residents in the west end may have smelled smoke Thursday as officials carried out a prescribed burn of High Park.
-
Ontario proposing to ban online gambling ads featuring athletes, celebrities
Online gambling operators in Ontario could soon be banned from featuring athletes and celebrities in their commercials.
-
Snow could return to Ontario next week as province aims to smash temperature records
If you’ve been enjoying the unseasonably warm April weather in Ontario, it’s about to get even hotter—and you’ll want to soak up all the sun you can before temperatures drop next week.
Ottawa
-
South Frontenac residents in a fight to keep their backyard chickens
Some South Frontenac residents are in a fight to keep the flock, as two women are preparing to head to court in the hopes of keeping their backyard chickens.
-
Early taste of summer: Ottawa enjoys record-breaking warm temperatures
The temperature his 29.6 C at 4 p.m., the warmest temperature ever recorded in Ottawa on April 13.
-
Officials still looking into cause of last week's Ottawa LRT shutdown
More than a week after freezing rain halted service on Ottawa's LRT system, officials still don't know the root cause of the outage.
Vancouver
-
'My kids are all that I have': Family of Surrey bus stabbing victim speaks out
After a day of shock, the family of the teenager stabbed and killed on a Surrey transit bus is searching for justice.
-
Large homeless encampment in Chilliwack entrenched for years
On the edge of a waterway, next to a regional park, is an encampment known as “Island 22”. It’s a long-standing makeshift trailer park in Chilliwack that’s home to about 70 people, including 78-year-old Danny Holmes.
-
VSB under fire over meetings closed to in-person attendance
The Vancouver School Board has tabled a proposed $700-million budget but members of the public are not allowed in the room while it is being debated thanks to a policy that restricts access to certain meetings.
Montreal
-
$14.7-million settlement in sex abuse class action against Montreal archdiocese
A $14.7-million settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit brought against the Montreal Roman Catholic archdiocese, and a judge will be asked to sign off on the deal in the coming weeks, the plaintiffs' lawyer said Thursday.
-
The Tribune: McGill University student newspaper drops 'McGill' from its name
A McGill University student newspaper has dropped 'McGill' from its name after the editorial board said it's part of a move to create a safe and welcoming environment for Black, Indigenous, and racialized students and faculty.
-
Pastrnak seals Bruins' comeback in 5-4 win over Canadiens in regular-season finale
David Pastrnak scored the winning goal with nine minutes remaining and the Boston Bruins ended their historic regular season with a 5-4 comeback win over rival Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria man facing 10 counts of sexual assault with a weapon after women splashed with corrosive liquid
A Victoria man has been charged with 10 counts of sexual assault with a weapon after several women were sprayed with a corrosive liquid in separate incidents last year.
-
RCMP lift shelter-in-place order after police swarm Nanaimo home
A Nanaimo neighbourhood was briefly locked down and residents were told to remain inside their homes during a police incident Thursday morning.
-
Crash knocks out power to thousands in Tofino, Ucluelet
Thousands of BC Hydro customers lost power after an excavator crashed into a power line on Thursday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
'They are shocked': 80 workers face unemployment as Dartmouth hotel converts into provincial shelter
Many workers at a Dartmouth, N.S., hotel being turned into a homeless shelter are expected to lose their jobs at the end of the month, says their union.
-
Patient dies suddenly in Moncton hospital, RCMP launches investigation
A patient died suddenly at Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital in Moncton, N.B., Tuesday.
-
After N.S. mass shooting, an Oxford professor's policing principles are recommended
Prof. Ian Loader of the University of Oxford says he would find it both pleasing and "a bit odd" if the call to adopt his ideas about law enforcement becomes a reality.
Northern Ontario
-
Police charge 22-year-old with stunt driving on Hwy. 11
A 22-year-old driver from Porcupine, Ont., near Timmins, is in trouble with the law after the Ontario Provincial Police made a traffic stop Monday on Highway 11.
-
Canadian millennial renters must save 50 per cent more for retirement than millennial homeowners: report
According to a report from Mercer Canada, millennials who rent for their entire careers will have to set aside eight times their salary to save enough to retire at 68 years old.
-
Sault to open live-in treatment centre for youth
Algoma Family Services and its community partners in Sault Ste. Marie are announcing the opening of a new Live-In Treatment program.
London
-
Dog dies after ingesting poison: Police investigating animal cruelty case
Police in Norfolk County are investigating after a family pet was allegedly poisoned.
-
Temperatures in London, Ont. still hot, hot, hot!
Weather in the Forest City stayed above the norm for this time of year, reaching a high of 28 degrees on Thursday.
-
Two a day: London, Ont. firefighters alarmed by cooking fires
In the first months of 2023, London, Ont. firefighters have responded to two cooking fires every day.