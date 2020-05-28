SASKATOON -- The Water Security Agency is spending $8.3 million on six water management projects.

“Water management and investing in our supporting infrastructure ensures Saskatchewan can remain strong now and into the future,” Minister Responsible for the Water Security Agency Greg Ottenbreit said in a news release.

“These investments will not only help stimulate our economy but support and protect our local municipalities.”

The projects include:

$2.5 million for upgrades to the conveyance canal and pumping infrastructure at Pike Lake, located outside of Saskatoon

$2.5 million for the installation of travelling screens to capture and remove aquatic weeds from the M1 Canal

$1.5 million to advance agricultural water management projects that deal with issues such as erosion control

$600,000 for Rural Municipalities, Conservation and Development Area Authorities and Watershed Associations to clear natural channels of debris, sedimentation and general overgrowth

$500,000 for municipalities to conduct flood mapping to support long-term mitigation

$750,000 for upgrades to improved stoplog handling systems for control structures at six locations across the province.

Initial work on all the projects will begin immediately, the agency says.

They are part of the province’s $30 billion, 10-year infrastructure Growth Plan.