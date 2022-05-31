Pierre Poilievre to host Saskatoon rally on Tuesday

Conservative Party leadership hopeful Pierre Poilievre is scheduled to make a campaign stop in Saskatoon on Tuesday night.

His event at Prairieland Park is expected to bring a crowd of more than 1,000 supporters, according to Poilievre's press secretary.

Before Saskatoon, Poilievre was in Winnipeg.

Poilievre's campaign tour is a chance to meet his supporters and sign up new members to support his bid.

The deadline for candidates to sell party memberships is Friday.

After his stop in Saskatoon, Poilievre is scheduled to attend the Saskatchewan Oil & Gas Show in Weyburn.

The federal Conservatives are set to announce a new leader to replace Erin O’Toole on Sept. 10.