Picture-perfect summer days with plenty of sunshine: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Blair Farthing
Published Tuesday, August 11, 2020 4:39AM CST Last Updated Tuesday, August 11, 2020 5:00AM CST
SASKATOON -- We’ve got a beautiful stretch of weather this work week, with plenty of sunshine and daytime highs in the mid-twenties.
Tuesday will see a high of 23, with steady winds gusting up to 60 km/h to make it feel a little cooler.
Wednesday is the warm one this week with a projected high of 29. It’ll cool slightly Thursday before picking up as we head into the weekend.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Sunny
High: 25
Evening: 12
Wednesday – Sunny
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 27
Thursday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: 10
Afternoon High: 24