SASKATOON -- We’ve got a beautiful stretch of weather this work week, with plenty of sunshine and daytime highs in the mid-twenties.

Tuesday will see a high of 23, with steady winds gusting up to 60 km/h to make it feel a little cooler.

Wednesday is the warm one this week with a projected high of 29. It’ll cool slightly Thursday before picking up as we head into the weekend.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Sunny

High: 25

Evening: 12

Wednesday – Sunny

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 27

Thursday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 24