The Saskatoon Fire Department and Saskatoon police responded to a vehicle that crashed and caught on fire early Sunday morning.

Around 3 a.m., crews responded to a reported vehicle on fire. The pickup truck had crashed through a concrete barrier at the Preston Avenue and Circle Drive South overpass and ignited. When firefighters arrived, they were informed the driver was removed from the truck.

Crews were able to control the fire. They confirmed there weren’t other people in the vehicle.

The vehicle was heading westbound on Circle Drive just before veering off the main road and headed up the embankment of the overpass, police said in a news release. The truck collided with several vehicles before leaving the road. It flew over and onto the overpass just before crashing through the concrete barrier on the other side. When the vehicle finally came to a stop on the other side of the embankment, its damages caused a fire.

The driver was rushed to hospital, with the extent of his injuries unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash is also unknown.

The vehicle was reported to have major damages.

A fire investigator, along with police, are investigating the crash.