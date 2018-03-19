A growing number of elementary schools are putting a ban on cellphone use in classrooms.

Before the ban at Martensville’s Venture Heights Elementary School, teachers allowed some cellphone use in classrooms and in hallways.

Now, students are not allowed to use cellphones inside the school.

“We would never see a cellphone in the building,” Ron Biberdorf, principal at Venture Heights Elementary School, said.

The ban started as a phase out process, beginning with early grades and ending this year with students in Grade 7 and 8.

“There’s much less distracted learning, much less drama and more of a focus on what the teacher is doing in the classroom,” Biberdorf said.

Michael Zintel, a teacher at the school, said since the ban, he can focus more on teaching – and less on monitoring students’ behaviour.

“We don’t have to worry about kids taking photos, when they’re not supposed to be taking photos. It’s been easy for students to work with kids and really focus on their learning,” Zintel said.

Peyton Thomas, a Grade 8 student at Venture Heights Elementary School, said she’s noticed her peers socialize with each other since the ban.

“Everybody’s talking to each other and it’s more social. It’s better at lunch time and going on buses,” Thomas told CTV News at her school.

Saskatoon’s Earnest Lindner School operates under a similar rule.

When Saskatoon’s Earnest Lindner School opened in September, students were allowed to use their devices. But in January, the principal began enforcing a no cellphone policy.

“Schools are for learning. When kids are constantly worried about their next text or next notification, or if the phone rings and a teacher’s in the middle of a lesson, it can be distracting,” Mitch Kachur, principal of Earnest Lindner, said.

Both principals said they anticipate more schools to head in the phoneless direction.