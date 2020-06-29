SASKATOON -- Monday marks the beginning of the second part of Phase Four of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan with a new list of facilities allowed to open such as museums, libraries and movie theatres.

However, not all will be welcoming guests just yet.

Cynthia Dyck with the Refinery, a live theatre venue in Saskatoon, said they are not opening right away as they are discussing how to open under the 30-person audience maximum. Their theatre seats 120 normally.

“We are currently speaking with our independent artists to see what they are comfortable doing which could include performances with small audiences or online shows. We need to see what they’re interested in,” Dyck told CTV News.

She also says they have some summer events planned.

Cineplex announced they won’t be opening until Friday in order to be ready to safely open.

The Remai Modern Art Gallery won’t be opening for at least another month while they continue to prepare for a safe opening.

The Nutrien Wonderhub website says they are still closed.

Saskatoon Public Library said in a release that they will not be ready to reopen Monday.

“We are following a Board-approved five-step plan to reopen libraries gradually. The next step will involve allowing limited public access to libraries, along with the resumption of some delivery services.”

The library is offering contactless holds pick-ups.

Indoor pools, rinks, casinos and bingo halls will be permitted to open in the next two weeks.