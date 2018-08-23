Petrin to have appeal heard
Lorry Ann Santos was shot and killed while answering the door of her Saskatoon home Sept. 12, 2012.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, August 23, 2018 6:25PM CST
A man convicted of murdering a 34-year-old mother of four will have his appeal heard.
Last fall Joshua Petrin was handed a life sentence for his role in the 2012 shooting death of Lorry Ann Santos.
In addition to a first degree murder conviction, Petrin was also sentenced to 12 years concurrently for conspiracy to commit murder of a man who left his gang.
That man was the original target in a hit ordered by Petrin. The death of Santos was a mistake – she was shot by two other members of the White Boy Posse who have already been convicted in the crime.
Petrin is appealing both his convictions. A court date is set for Sept. 17.