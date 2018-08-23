

CTV Saskatoon





A man convicted of murdering a 34-year-old mother of four will have his appeal heard.

Last fall Joshua Petrin was handed a life sentence for his role in the 2012 shooting death of Lorry Ann Santos.

In addition to a first degree murder conviction, Petrin was also sentenced to 12 years concurrently for conspiracy to commit murder of a man who left his gang.

That man was the original target in a hit ordered by Petrin. The death of Santos was a mistake – she was shot by two other members of the White Boy Posse who have already been convicted in the crime.

Petrin is appealing both his convictions. A court date is set for Sept. 17.