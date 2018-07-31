Picture a gym. Now fill it with jiu-jitsu combatants of all ages, testing their hand-to-hand combat skills. There’s ground-fighting and grappling, bodies hitting the mats with resounding slaps. Off to the side is an empty wheelchair, deemed expendable for these kinds of activities. This is Pete McGregor’s world.

McGregor discovered the sport later in life than most, starting when he was 35-years-old. But then again, it means something different to him than most. It might have just saved his life.

“I was listening to a podcast, a Joey Diaz podcast, and whatever he was saying was really touching my heart,” the Edmonton man said. “I really wanted to try jiu-jitsu, but I was listening to that podcast in a hospital bed.”

A car collision cost him the use of his legs when he was 8-years-old, and led to many more years filled with medical complications.

"I know what maybe it's like to be in prison,” he said. “I spent months at a time in hospital. The same four walls, not allowed to get in my [wheel]chair. Bed ridden for months at a time. I had about 40 surgeries in a 12-year period related to my disability, and I haven't had one since I started jiu-jitsu.”

Fast forward to present day, and McGregor has sold his house, car, and possessions to live abroad, practicing jiu-jitsu around the world without the use of his legs. He calls it adapted jiu-jitsu.

“It sounds better than ‘disabled guys fighting each other’”, he joked.

This summer, his focus is a 10 province, cross Canada tour, with one goal in mind.

“We all share something in common that’s not jiu-jitsu. We all know somebody that’s disabled. We work with these people, they’re our friends, they’re our family. I just basically want to equip people already doing jiu-jitsu with my story,” explained McGregor from the Modern Martial Arts Center in Saskatoon, the 16 of 20 stops across the country.

“So that they’re not sitting around with these people, listening to them complain about not having an ability to find physical activity, not having an ability to find mental clarity, not having an ability to find social activity. Because all of this can exist in this gym.”

Through his sport, McGregor has met and trained with double amputees, and people with cerebral palsy and congenital birth defects. He hadn’t, however, met someone with a spinal cord injury like he has.

That changed in Saskatoon, when 35-year-old Garren Big Eagle made the drive up from Regina to attend his first jiu-jitsu class.

“It's very inspiring to see someone have the fire to get going,” said Big Eagle, who suffers chronic nerve damage after a gunshot wound to his tailbone. “He's giving out the energy in a good way, right. When I walk away, I'm going to walk away with the heart, you know I'm going to walk away with the feelings, and more inspiration to continue to do this."

McGregor said his mission was accomplished.

“This gives me the opportunity to really hit home to people why they’re coming here and supporting us,” McGregor said. “They get to see it live, from its beginning, from its inception. I’m four years into my journey, it’s really important that they get to see the beginning of Garren’s.”

The cross Canada tour started in St. John’s, Newfoundland on July 3, and will finish in Nanaimo, B.C. on August 12.