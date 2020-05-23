SASKATOON -- A person was removed from an early morning fire in the 300 Block of Avenue S South, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.

The department received a 911 call around 6:46 a.m. on Saturday about a residential structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews found a small fire burning on the exterior of the house, according to a news release.

Firefighters initiated an immediate attack on the fire and began to search for occupants.

The fire department said it located one occupant who was presenting as uncooperative and threatening, refusing to vacate the structure.

The Saskatoon Police Service was called in to force the occupant to leave, allowing firefighters to safely continue their work on the interior, the fire department said.

The release said fire crews confirmed there was no further extension of the fire and established ventilation to clear the structure of smoke and carbon monoxide.

The fire was brought under control in less than 10 minutes from the time of arrival, the fire department said.

No injuries were reported.

A fire investigator is working to identity the cause and assess the damage.