Person found dead in lake near Pelican Narrows: Sask. RCMP
Published Wednesday, July 7, 2021 12:25PM CST
SASKATOON -- A person was found dead Tuesday on Mirond Lake near the bridge entering Pelican Narrows, RCMP say.
A police officer was taken to where the person was located by a member of the public while other officers boarded the RCMP boat and removed the person from the lake.
The person’s identity has not been confirmed. An autopsy will be performed by the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.
Police continue to investigate.