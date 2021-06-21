SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says the person found dead following a house explosion that rocked a Saskatoon neighbourhood was the home's resident.

The blast happened just before 4 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Clarence Avenue South.

A person whose identiy was not immediately known was confirmed dead after the explosion.

In a news release issued Monday afternoon, SPS said investigators have confirmed the person found dead was a 59-year-old who lived inside the home.

Foul play is not suspected

On Saturday, Fire Chief Morgan Hackl said the home was known to be occupied by one person.

In an update sent to media on Monday, Saskatoon Fire Department said the explosion caused cloase to $600,000 in damage to the properties involved.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.