SASKATOON -- Before it was even raised, the curtain has come down on Persephone Theatre’s 2020-2021 season.

In a statement released Friday, general manager Kristen Dion said they are cancelling their upcoming season due to the financial impact of COVID-19 on the theatre.

“Since we can’t welcome the high volume of patrons required to present the shows we had planned for you, we simply can’t produce those plays. We are working with our artists and producing partners to see if and when our previously planned 2020-2021 plays might be reprogrammed in further seasons,” she said.

Dion added that while the theatre remains closed to large gatherings, their aim this season is to work on creative projects and include the community in them.

“The season ahead is an opportunity for us to attend to our core company values, and to be deliberate and considerate when rebuilding our programming,” she said.

Dion said if there is an opportunity to safely open before June 2021, they will do so.