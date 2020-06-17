SASKATOON -- A 15-year-old Warman teen performed in a hip hop trio on NBC’s World of Dance Tuesday night.

The Edmonton-based trio, called the Itty Bitty Crew, did not move on to the next round, but got the chance to perform in front of judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo.

In a previous interview with CTV News, Warman’s Dayton Paradis said: “I’ve watched the show every year since it started and it’s always been something I’ve wanted to do.”

In addition to dancing with the Itty Bitty Crew, Paradis dances and competes with Kristy’s Dance Fusion in Saskatoon.

Tuesday morning, the dance studio made a post on its Facebook page, wishing Paradis luck on the show.





Paradis said he was grateful for the opportunity to perform on the same stage as previous contestants who have gone on to careers in the entertainment industry.

“To think that I’m seen as being on their level and able to compete with them, it made me feel really confident in myself,” he said.

Paradis plans on pursuing a career in dance and hopes to eventually move to a bigger city to compete in large-scale dance competitions.

Another Canadian group, called the Gigabots, also performed on the major televised dance completion Tuesday, but did not qualify for the next round either.

Season four of World of Dance was filmed before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and airs Tuesdays.