SASKATOON -- The Bruno, Sask. farmer known for his legal battle with Monsanto died Tuesday, CTV News has confirmed.

Percy Schmeiser was 89.

In 1998, Monsanto took Schmeiser to court for using its genetically modified, patented canola seeds without a licence.

Schmeiser denied he had used the seeds, saying they could have been blown over from a neighbour's farm or passing trucks.

The case went all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada and Schmeiser lost the battle.

A film based on those events opened across Canada last Friday.