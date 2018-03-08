The amount of women who hold jobs in management positions in Saskatchewan could improve, according to a business consultant.

“It’s really encouraging to see the rise in numbers of female employees in a business, but what needs a bit of improvement is that number in management,” Stephanie Yong, the owner of her own consulting company and former director of the Wilson Centre, said.

Of the Saskatchewan businesses CTV News reached out to, SGI had the highest amount of women employed. Fifty-seven per cent of SGI’s workforce and employees in management positions are female.

Twenty-three per cent of Cameco employees are women, as are 19 per cent of employees in management roles with the company.

Nutrien said it was unable to report the percentage of women in its workforce because it’s a newly merged company, but it told CTV News 31 per cent of its board of directors are women.

Nationally, women represent 47 per cent of the workforce and earn 87 cents for every dollar a man earns, according to Statistics Canada.

Yong said Canada has a long way to go to bridge the employment gap, but has seen improvements in Saskatoon business.