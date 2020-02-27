SASKATOON -- When Beth Cote imagines a new downtown library in Saskatoon, she envisions a space that will make our city proud.

“I would love to see natural light. I think in this day and age, we need to be looking at buildings that are sustainable,” she explains to YXE Underground host Eric Anderson. “We need buildings that breathe and feel alive, and a space where you feel like you’re at home right away.”

What a new downtown library will look like has been on the top of Cote’s mind for the past several months. She’s the Director of Public Services for the Saskatoon Public Library and oversees the frontline services offered by the SPL.

Last November, the organization received a loan from Saskatoon City Council to build a new downtown branch to replace the Frances Morrison Library, which was built in 1966.

“You hear that everyone has an opinion about the new library and what they want to see,” says Cote. “Even if they haven’t been to the library in years, people will remember something about the library from when they were a child. They’ll have an opinion or thought on how they want a library to look in the community.”

The role that libraries play in communities is something close to Cote’s heart. Her parents would take her and her siblings to their neighbourhood library every few weeks, and Cote’s home had two shelves specifically for library books.

When Cote graduated with a Masters in Library Studies from UBC, she chose a career in public libraries over working in a university setting.

Cote loves how Saskatoon’s libraries are hubs for their communities, and filled with passionate people.

“People working in public libraries absolutely love the public service of it. That’s an exciting workplace to be in where everyone is passionate about what they do.”