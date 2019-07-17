

The Canadian Press





SASKATOON - Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says there is no place in society for comments such as the ones U.S. President Donald Trump has made about four Democratic congresswomen.

Scheer says he believes people should be free to criticize their governments without having their backgrounds questioned or being told to leave the country.

Trump is being called a racist for suggesting on Twitter that the four congresswomen should go back where they came from if they don't like America.

Scheer didn't go so far as calling the tweets racist when asked by reporters in Saskatoon, but he said they were offensive.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said Trump's comments would not fly north of the border because diversity is one of Canada's strengths.

Of the four women Trump attacked, all are American citizens and all but one were born in the United States.