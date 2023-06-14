'People said it can’t be done': Vintage Canadian plane to be hauled from Sask. to Alberta

A vintage airplane is taking the highway to travel from Saskatchewan to Alberta.

Arnold Begeman purchased a Canadian Regional airliner in Saskatoon and is transporting it to his farm in Innisfail, Alta.

“Some people like to restore old cars or old tractors. I like working with old planes,” Begeman told CTV News.

Air Canada Jazz took over Canadian Regional Airlines in 2002. Some of the planes have been stored at the Saskatchewan Aviation Museum for more than 20 years.

Begeman says his plane, a Fokker F28 C-GTIZ, is rare.

“Fokker only made eight 1000 Cs. Five of them went to the air force in Argentina. Apart from the ones in Argentina, this is the only one left in the world,” Begeman says.

Fokker was a Dutch aircraft manufacturer that went bankrupt in 1996.

Begeman bought the vintage plane from the company Aero Logistics.

He isn’t willing to share how much he paid but says the cost of transporting it is significantly more expensive than the price tag.

Begeman says it’s all worth it to preserve a piece of aviation history.

While moving a rare plane through Canadian highways may seem like an unusual undertaking, Jesse Millington did it in 2021.

He moved his plane, C-GYCR, from Saskatoon to Blackie, Alta.

“A lot of people said it can’t be done,” Millington says.

He got a tattoo of his plane after successfully bringing it home.

Now, Millington is helping Begeman and leading the disassembly of his plane — which has been nicknamed Tizzy, after its tail number.

“And everything seems to go up in a Tizzy,” Begeman says, laughing.

Getting the plane ready to travel on the road involves removing about 400 bolts — that haven’t been touched in decades.

“Safety is a must when you do this because we’re dealing with some serious weight of the objects and some serious size,” Millington tells CTV News.

The crew started by removing the top of the tail and will reassemble the plane once it gets to Begeman’s farm.

As the abnormal cargo moves down the roads, Millington expects some funny looks but hopes it will also spark interest in aviation — something that happened with him and the plane he’s now disassembling.

As a kid, Millington says he sat in Tizzy when it was still in service.

“And now I'm responsible for taking it apart and moving it back to Alberta … So it's just quite a full circle story,” Millington says.