SASKATOON -- Life coach Brett Skrupski has changed the way he approaches his profession this year.

“It has become more difficult just because, not that people are more guarded, but people have a more difficult time,” he said. “When we are in a state of uncertainty, we start to shrink, we start to recede into ourselves.”

Skrupski says business was slow early in the pandemic, because life coaching “involves a lot of future planning” and goal orienting, and isolation and lockdowns have forced people to focus on the here and now.

“You can feel the weight, and the toll that this has taken on people,” he said.

“A lot of people started to pull their visions in, or at least my experience, they pulled their visions from 200 feet away to about two feet in front of them, ‘I just need to find toilet paper at this point.’”

As the months have gone by during the pandemic, Skrupski says people’s mindsets have changed.

“I think right now people are looking to find and achieve more balance, and then we'll start stepping forward into that,” he said. “‘Now what's my five-year plan of getting forward and taking over the world?’ You know, to really have that success again in my life right now. It's just ‘Can I bring things to a state of normalcy? Can I feel confident?’”

Rita Field has worked with the Saskatoon Crisis Intervention Service since it’s inception in 1980, and says she’s “never experienced a challenge” like the one 2020 has presented.

“I have never experienced this level of managing safety from so many angles,” she said.

Field says on average, the service receives up to 30,000 calls a year. They’ve been keeping statistics since March, and 20 to 30 per cent of their calls have had some connection to the pandemic.

“I think when people are isolated, and are not able to get the help that they need—it's unfortunate, but they may feel there isn't as many choices as there actually are. Field said.

“What we've seen in 2020 is that the usual forms of support may not be as available, or people have a sense that they're not as available.”

Field says people need to be “okay to reach out and ask for help”, adding that it’s one of the service’s “biggest recommendations. We don't have to do this all by ourselves.”

“It has been a challenging year, and I know I've heard people say, ‘Hope for the best in 2021,’” she said, before adding that while the pandemic will eventually end, the calendar flipping doesn’t necessarily mean things are going to drastically change.

In the meantime, Field says it’s important to get some relief, and “have a sense of control in our lives, and a sense of accomplishment with little things.”

“Having some fun,” she said. “Connecting in in the ways that are acceptable with the people that love us and, and we love them.”

Once the pandemic does come to an end, Skrupski says much like the way we greet each other — “is a handshake even going to exist in the same way that we perceived it just six, eight, 10 months ago?” — his profession will likely have changed.

“I think people are going to look at what they want to accomplish in their life, and not that you want to always filter it through how the pandemic has affected things and how it continues to affect things, but I think it's going to help people to step outside of what they what they thought,” he said.

“I guess to challenge what they thought were norms, and just maybe took for granted in daily life, and open up a whole lot of new area.”