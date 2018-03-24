People ‘March a Mile’ through Saskatoon streets
CTV Saskatoon
Published Saturday, March 24, 2018 8:23PM CST
Around 100 people sporting white toques filled the streets of Saskatoon on Saturday for The Lighthouse's inaugural March Mile.
“I'm a little overwhelmed right now because the turnout has been tremendous,” Susan Scharf, fundraising coordinator of The Lighthouse Supported Living Inc. said.
People participated in the march to show support for The Lighthouse's 215 at-risk residents.
“I'll tell you about one. He's 29. He's articulate, was a high-honour student, caucasian, persuasive, handsome (and) he's a crystal meth addict. His name is Andrew. He's my son,” Scharf said.
Scharf is an advocate for The Lighthouse Supported Living.
“People have stereotypical ideas about who stays here. If I do nothing else, I'd like to change that,” she said.
Katie Harder was also at the event and has volunteered with the shelter before. She says there’s a lot of progress that’s being made.
“I can see so much help being made here and it’s just the kind of place that I wanted to support,” Harder said.
The 20-year-old marched and helped raise $30,000 dollars, surpassing The Lighthouse's goal of $20,000.
“I was so happy, but part of me was just like, of course, you know? Of course,” she said.
The money will go towards adding a metal detector to the front entrance and hiring a 24-7 safety officer; upgrades that will keep residents like 64-year-old Robert Domnowsky safe.
“I had no place to go so I came here. It's a place to live instead of being on the street,” Domnowsky said.
Domnowsky’s story is one that Scharf hears over and over. She says she hopes her own story and the experiences of residents at The Lighthouse will resonate with others.
“We want to be a good community neighbor. Sometimes I’m not convinced that the community feels that way, but today I totally feel that they do,” Scharf said.
