SASKATOON -- As more people come together to help one another during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saskatoon Police Service is warning about potential scammers.

“Every time we have a crisis like this it seems there are people who want to take advantage of the situation,” said Police Chief Troy Cooper.

A Facebook group called Caremongering Saskatoon has brought together nearly 4,000 members since last week.

There, people post daily offering to buy groceries and run other errands for those in need, as well as provide tips about which stores have certain cleaning products and other essentials like toilet paper.

Shabir Mia, the founder of the group, posted Monday saying it’s important for people to look out for potential scammers.

“Please exercise care when responding to requests for help, especially when people are expecting freebies and handouts from others,” he wrote. “Don’t forget that scammers exist even at times of crisis.”

He added that people need to be careful not to expose themselves to COVID-19 when going to an unknown location.

Cooper said there are many warning signs people should look out for.

“We’ve seen different fraud schemes and we do our best to warn the public. When you see something or somebody trying to call or email, when we hear people are asking for banking information, be very cautious about how you share that. Don’t give any banking information or your social insurance number,” he said.

He said people who receive a call or email that looks like a scam should report it to police right away.