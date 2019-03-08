Saskatchewan residents have a new claim they can file this tax season called the “climate action incentive.”

The claim is the federal government’s way of offsetting its carbon tax, which is getting charged on SaskPower and SaskEnergy bills.

The basic amount people in Saskatchewan can receive is $305, according to the government of Canada. People who live in rural and small communities can qualify for an extra 10 per cent.

Accountant Bjorn Sigurdson is encouraging people to take advantage of the return.

“I’ve been filing returns all week. The CRA is accepting and accessing them, and you’re looking at about $500 to $600 cash per household,” Sigurdson told CTV News.

Households in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and New Brunswick are eligible for the credit.