

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon Sports Tourism is encouraging people to play road hockey this weekend as a way to heal from the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.



Last Friday, the Humboldt Broncos team bus and a transport truck collided at a rural Saskatchewan intersection — killing 16 people on-board.



“Saskatoon Sports Tourism believes in the power of sport to heal, the power of sport to unite and the power of sport to refresh,” the tourism agency wrote in a media release.



Tourism Saskatoon named April 14-15 ‘Play for Humboldt Weekend’.



Since the fatal crash, people across Canada have shown support for the team by leaving hockey sticks out on porches and wearing jerseys.





