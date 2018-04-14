People encouraged to play road hockey for Humboldt this weekend
Saskatoon Sports Tourism is asking people to join together with neighbours and play street hockey for Humboldt (Courtesy: Twitter/@FarmWorldNH).
CTV Saskatoon
Published Saturday, April 14, 2018 10:29AM CST
Last Updated Saturday, April 14, 2018 11:07AM CST
Saskatoon Sports Tourism is encouraging people to play road hockey this weekend as a way to heal from the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.
Last Friday, the Humboldt Broncos team bus and a transport truck collided at a rural Saskatchewan intersection — killing 16 people on-board.
“Saskatoon Sports Tourism believes in the power of sport to heal, the power of sport to unite and the power of sport to refresh,” the tourism agency wrote in a media release.
Tourism Saskatoon named April 14-15 ‘Play for Humboldt Weekend’.
Since the fatal crash, people across Canada have shown support for the team by leaving hockey sticks out on porches and wearing jerseys.