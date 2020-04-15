PRINCE ALBERT -- Lena-May Seegerts has dedicated her spare time to sewing face masks to give to health care workers, elders and people in need.

Her work with Indigenous Child and Family Services in the Athabasca region is temporarily scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic allowing her more time to sew at her Prince Albert home.

A post on Facebook about her homemade mask and has generated several enquiries from people wanting a mask – including from people in the Athabasca region of northern Saskatchewan since a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Stoney Rapids was reported in the media.

“People are worried. Very worried,” said Seegrets. Some who have contacted her are concerned about catching COVID-19 when they have to leave their home community to attend medical appointments, she said.

Seegerts has given masks to take-out food delivery drivers, friends and family. She made over 150 masks so far and has orders for more.

According to the federal government, wearing a non-medical mask or face covering in the community has not been proven to protect the person wearing it. Strict hygiene and public health measures, including frequent hand washing and physical distancing, will reduce a person’s chances of being exposed to the virus.

“Wearing a non-medical mask or face covering is an additional measure you can take to protect others around you, even if you have no symptoms. It can be useful for short periods of time, when physical distancing is not possible in public settings such as when grocery shopping or using public transit,” according to a COVID-19 page on prevention and risks.

“If wearing a non-medical mask or face covering makes you feel safer and stops you from touching your nose and mouth, that is also good. But remember not to touch or rub your eyes.”

Seegerts hopes the masks help people stay in good health.

“My hope and prayers are that scientists find a find a vaccine and that we don't lose anybody,” Seegerts said.