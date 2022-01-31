'People are being turned away': Saskatoon Tribal Council looks to expand temporary shelter

The Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) has submitted a formal request to expand its temporary emergency shelter downtown.

The tribal council's wellness centre in the 100 block of First Avenue North opened on Dec. 15.

Since then, according to a report from city administration, the shelter has been full and regularly unable to provide space to those who require shelter.

"People are being turned away daily," the report says.

The tribal council is asking to use the second floor of the building where the shelter is already located to expand its capacity by 20 beds.

The additional space would also allow for a common area and space for counselling services.

City council will need to approve the expansion before it goes ahead.

Councillors are expected to vote on the STC request when council meets on Monday. City administration is recommending that council approve the expansion.

On Dec. 9, council agreed to lease the city-owned building to the STC for $10 monthly. The lease for the temporary shelter is set to expire on April 30.

The expansion would come at a cost of $15,000 to the city due to an increase in utility costs, according to the report.

The added expense would come on top of $68,400 in costs associated with the shelter, the report says.